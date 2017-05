05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Cession Statement Is Not Necessary To Establish Reinsurance Agreement

PHILADELPHIA - An insurer adequately alleged a relationship between an insurance policy and a reinsurance contract, even without reference to a cession statement, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled May 12, denying the reinsurer's motion for judgment on the pleadings on the insurer's breach of contract counterclaim (R&Q Reinsurance Co. v. St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co., No. 16-cv-01473, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72964).