05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Dismisses Bad Faith Claim In Class Action Suit Against Automobile Insurer

SCRANTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania federal judge on May 10 granted an automobile insurer's motion to dismiss bad faith and other claims in a class action brought by a woman claiming that she was wrongfully denied medical benefits coverage following an automobile accident, but allowed claims brought under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law (MVFRL) to proceed (Sayles v. Allstate Insurance Co., No. 16-1534, M.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 71760).