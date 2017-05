05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: Claims Seeking Coverage For Alleged Bullying, Harassment Are Timely

CHICAGO - An Illinois panel on May 10 held that insureds' counterclaim and third-party complaint against a homeowners insurer and an insurance agent are timely in a coverage dispute arising from underlying bullying and harassment claims, reversing a lower court (American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Walter Krop, et al., No. 1-16-1071, Ill. App., 1st Dist., 3rd Div., 2017 Ill. App. LEXIS 310).