05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel Orders FIGA To Pay Actual Repair Costs Up To Combined Statutory Cap

LAKELAND, Fla. - On remand, a trial judge should enter a corrected judgment to show that an insured must contract for repairs within damages awarded by a jury and that the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) is required to pay actual repair costs to the contractors up to the combined statutory cap, a Florida appeals panel ruled May 12 (Maria Pupo v. Florida Insurance Guaranty Association, No. 2D15-3901, Fla. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 6775).