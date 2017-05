05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Denies En Banc Hearing In Challenge To AIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A request by a patent licensee for en banc hearing of an appeal over the right of third parties to challenge patents in a petition for inter partes review (IPR) before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was denied May 11 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Cascades Projection LLC v. Epson America Inc., et al., Nos. 17-1517, -1518, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8337).