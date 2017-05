05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Twitter Prevails Before Federal Circuit In Patent Eligibility Dispute

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A New York federal judge properly granted Twitter Inc. a summary judgment that five direct message publishing patents claim ineligible subject matter, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled May 12 (EasyWeb Innovations LLC v. Twitter Inc., No. 16-2066, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8436).