05-15-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 7th Circuit Orders Judgment Vacated Due To Mootness In Police Tattoo Dispute

CHICAGO - A Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on May 10 instructed a trial court to vacate its judgment in favor of a police department in a class dispute over covering police officers' tattoos as moot after the matter was resolved in favor of the officers by an arbitrator (Daniel Medici, et al. v. City of Chicago, No. 15-3610, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8312).