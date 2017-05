05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Cell Phone Owners Allege Privacy Violations Over Firmware's PII Forwarding

MIAMI - In a May 12 amended complaint in Florida federal court, two cell phone owners bring privacy class claims against the phones' manufacturer and a Chinese firmware designer that they claim is responsible for surreptitiously intercepting and forwarding their personally identifiable information (PII) (In Re BLU Products Inc. Privacy Breach, No. 1:16-cv-24892, S.D. Fla.).