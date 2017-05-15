05-15-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Split 1st Circuit Rules On 2 Arbitration Issues Of First Impression

BOSTON - Deciding two questions of first impression in its circuit, a divided First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on May 12 ruled that the applicability of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) is a threshold question for a court to determine in a case where the parties have delegated questions of arbitrability to an arbitrator and that the FAA's exemption of employment contracts of transportation workers applies to independent contractor transportation worker agreements (Dominic Oliveira, et al. v. New Prime, Inc., No. 15-2364, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8474).