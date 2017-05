05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - DePuy Pinnacle Hip Appeal Stayed Pending Trial Court Post-Trial Rulings

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 11 stayed briefing in an appeal of a $500 million multiplaintiff DePuy metal-on-metal hip verdict pending rulings by the trial court on the defendant's motions for a new trial and judgment as a matter of law (Rosa Metzler, et al. v. DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc., et al., No. 17-10017, 5th Cir.).