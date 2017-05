05-15-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Again Denies Sprinkmann Judgment In Asbestos Case

CHICAGO - An insulator must proceed to trial on asbestos exposure claims that it was previously denied summary judgment on by two other judges, and a footnote disclaimer of exposures filed in a parallel case does not prevent the man's widow from pursuing those claims, a federal judge in Wisconsin held May 11 (Beverly Ahnert, et al. v. Brand Insulation Inc., et al., Nos. 10-156, 13-1456, E.D. Wis., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72048).