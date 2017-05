05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Florida Jury Awards $6.8 Million To Widow In Tobacco Suit

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida state court jury on May 12 awarded the widow of a smoker $5 million in punitive damages in an Engle progeny suit, bringing the total award to $6.8 million (Mary Sheffield v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., No. 2013-CA-009469, Fla. 9th Jud. Cir., Orange Co.).