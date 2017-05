05-15-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Parties Seek Conference With Judge To Resolve Impasse In Radioactive Material Case

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri residents who contend that they have been injured by exposure to radioactive material and the company that they say is liable on May 11 filed a joint request for a conference with the federal judge in Missouri who presides over the case on grounds that they have reached an impasse regarding the deposition of expert witnesses (Scott D. McClurg, et al. v. MI Holdings Inc., et al., No. 12-361 [consolidated], E.D. Mo.).