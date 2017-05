05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Judge Affirms Ruling Finding Conflict Between Fraud Defendant And Attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A federal judge in New York on May 12 upheld a magistrate judge's decision finding that an attorney representing a man accused of health care fraud should be removed as his counsel due to a conflict of interest because the government intends to call him as a witness (United States of America v. Eugene Gosy, No. 16-cr-46-FPG, W.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72989).