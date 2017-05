05-16-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Must Pay For Remediation Services Rendered On Behalf Of Its Insured

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma federal judge on May 12 entered judgment against an insurer after determining that the insurer is required to pay for remediation services rendered on behalf of its insured and may seek reimbursement from its insured if it believes the services are not covered under the policy at issue (Environmental Cleanup Inc. v. Ruiz Transport LLC, et al., No. 15-867, W.D. Okla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72707).