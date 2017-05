05-16-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Dismisses Bad Faith Claims As Untimely In Dispute Over $15.1M Judgment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on May 11 dismissed insureds' bad faith claims as untimely against two insurers in the insureds' lawsuit seeking indemnification for an underlying $15,150,000 judgment that arose from a fatal car accident involving intoxicated minors (Ibrahim Sabbah v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., No. 15-1772, N.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 71726).