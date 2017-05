05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Green-Lights Expert Opinions In Bad Faith Insurance Action

TAMPA, Fla. - Experts for both a driver injured in a crash and an insurance company accused of acting in bad faith in not settling the driver's claim can offer their opposing opinions based on their qualifications and sound methodology, as long as the opinions are not legal in nature, a Florida federal judge held May 12 (Nicky B. Dudash v. Southern-Owners Insurance Co., No. 8:16-cv-290, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 73002).