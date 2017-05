05-16-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - California Federal Judge: Jokes Entitled To 'Thin' Copyright Protection

SAN DIEGO - Conan O'Brien and myriad other defendants associated with the "Conan" show on May 12 won a partial summary judgment that various copyrighted jokes O'Brien allegedly infringed are entitled only to "thin" protection, but in the same ruling, a California federal judge denied O'Brien summary judgment with regard to willfulness (Robert Alexander Kaseberg v. Conan O'Brien, et al., No. 15-1637, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72921).