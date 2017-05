05-16-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Google Seeks Dismissal Of Balloon-Based Wireless Network Trade Secrets Suit

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three months after a wireless services and solutions firm's trade secret claims against it were initially dismissed as insufficiently pleaded, Google Inc. on May 11 again moved for dismissal in California court, arguing that the plaintiff's amended complaint still fails to properly identify the trade secrets that were purportedly misappropriated (Space Data Corp. v. Alphabet Inc., et al., No. 5:16-cv-03260, N.D. Calif.).