05-16-2017

Mealey's IP/Tech - New York Federal Judge Won't Reconsider Denial Of Stay In ITC Patent Case

NEW YORK - Efforts by Comcast Corp. to enjoin patent allegations pending against it before the International Trade Commission (ITC) were again unsuccessful on May 15, when a New York federal judge refused to reconsider an earlier order denying a preliminary injunction (Comcast Corporation v. Rovi Corporation, No. 16-3852, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 73669).