05-16-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Uber Enjoined From Using Stolen Waymo Files In Self-Driving Car Trade Secret Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - Finding "compelling evidence" that a former Waymo LLC employee misappropriated confidential files and provided them to Uber Technologies Inc., a California federal judge on May 15 granted in part Waymo's motion for a preliminary injunction, ordering Uber to cease using any of the stolen materials in the development of its self-driving car technology (Waymo LLC v. Uber Technologies Inc., et al., No. 3:17-cv-00939, N.D. Calif.).