05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 9th Circuit Says Disability Claimant Failed To Provide Objective Medical Findings

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeal on May 11 affirmed a district court's ruling after determining that a long-term disability (LTD) claim was properly denied because the claimant failed to provide any objective medical findings in support of the claim for benefits (Tricia Z. Cooper v. Intel Corporation Long Term Disability Plan, No. 14-35745, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8380).