05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Keeps Oscar De La Renta Interns' Wage Suit In New York Federal Court

NEW YORK - A former fashion house intern suing for unpaid wages has failed to show that judicial interests weigh in favor of sending her class complaint back to federal court, a New York federal judge ruled May 12, leaving open the option for the plaintiff file a new application to remand in the future (Monica Ramirez, et al. v. Oscar de la Renta, LLC, No. 16-7855, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72781).