05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Restaurant Managers' Wage Suit Survives Dismissal Motion, Is Transferred To Missouri

PEORIA, Ill. - An Illinois federal judge on May 12 ruled that a class complaint accusing a fast food restaurant of failing to pay managers overtime survives dismissal because its claims are sufficiently different from another wage suit filed first in Missouri federal court against the same defendant; however, the Illinois judge ruled that the governing principles favor a motion to transfer the case to Missouri (Corinna Clendenen, et al. v. Steak N Shake Operations, Inc., No. 17-1045, C.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72588).