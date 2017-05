05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Chevron: No Legal Issue In Lago Agrio Case Warrants High Court Review

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Chevron Corp. on May 15 filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that, with regard to the petition for writ of certiorari filed by a group of Ecuadorian residents and their attorney who challenge a fraud ruling with regard to an $18.5 billion judgment they previously won against the company, there is no legal issue warranting the Supreme Court's review (Steven Donziger, et al. v. Chevron Corporation, No. 16-1178, U.S. Sup.).