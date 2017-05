05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panel: Judge Did Not Engage In Prohibited Fact Finding In Securities Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - A federal judge did not err in dismissing a lead plaintiff's second amended complaint in a securities class action lawsuit against LifeLock Inc. and certain of its executive officers because the lead plaintiff failed to plead any material misrepresentations or omissions in pleading their federal securities law claims, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled May 11 in affirming (In re LifeLock Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 15-16885, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 8386).