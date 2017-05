05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Unfair Competition Claims OK'd, But Judge Says No Relief Due In Surgical Gown Case

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on May 15 said a class representative proved that two defendants violated California's unfair competition law (UCL) by selling defective surgical gowns, but denied the plaintiff's request for restitution and injunctive relief given a jury's $454 million compensatory and punitive damages verdict (Bahamas Surgery Center v. Kimberly-Clarke Corp., et al., No. 14-8390, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 73778).