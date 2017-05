05-16-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - All Expert Testimony Trimmed In Negligence Suit Over Motorcyclist's Death

HAMMOND, Ind. - An Indiana federal judge on May 11 limited the testimony of all four expert witnesses in a lawsuit filed by the estate of a deceased motorcyclist alleging that the truck driver that hit him and the driver's company are liable for the biker's death (The Estate of John Arama v. Bryant Winfield, et al., No. 2:13-cv-381, N.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 71712).