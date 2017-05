05-16-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Oregon Supreme Court Rules Loss-Of-Chance Applies In Medical Negligence Suits

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Supreme Court on May 11 found that a lower court erred in affirming a decision to dismiss a medical negligence suit because the loss-of-chance theory applies in medical negligence cases and remanded the suit to the circuit court for further proceedings (Joseph L. Smith v. Providence Health & Services-Oregon, et al., No. SC S063358, Ore. Sup.).