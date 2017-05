05-17-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Expert Testimony Gets In Due To Missed Deadline, Mississippi Federal Judge Rules

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - A Mississippi federal judge on May 15 rejected competing requests to exclude evidence and testimony in an insurance coverage dispute over storm property damage claims, allowing two experts to testify for the property owner and saying laypersons can testify about the period of restoration for the property and the owner's loss of income (Corinthian Court Holdings, LLC v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., Nos. 2:15-cv-111, 2:16-cv-18, S.D. Miss., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 73395).