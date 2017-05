05-17-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer: Government Misinterprets Law In ACA Risk-Corridor Spat

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The government attempts to muddle how its obligations form in attempting to dispel a case alleging underpayment under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) risk-corridor program, an insurer told a federal judge May 15 (Health Republic Insurance Co. v. The United States of America, No. 16-259, Fed. Clms.).