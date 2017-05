05-17-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Legal Conclusions Out, Rest Of Testimony In, Judge Says In Coverage Row

MOBILE, Ala. - The legal nature of the opinions of one expert witness for an insurer in a coverage dispute over underlying trademark infringement claims precludes the expert from testifying about such opinions, but the expert's other opinions, and those of a second expert for the insurer, are admissible under Daubert, an Alabama federal judge held May 12 (Hibbett Patient Care, LLC, et al. v. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Co., No. 16-0231, S.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72786).