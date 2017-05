05-17-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Jerk.com Operator Calls FTC Compliance Provision Overbroad

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a May 15 remand brief, the former manager of the website www.jerk.com tells the Federal Trade Commission that a proposed revision to a 2015 order in which he was found liable for deceptive conduct fails to address the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals' finding that a compliance-monitoring provision was overbroad and not reasonably related to the violations at issue (In the matter of Jerk LLC, et al., No. 9361, FTC).