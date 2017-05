05-17-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Yahoo Seeks Covered Business Method Review Of 3 Patents

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In three petitions for covered business method (CBM) review filed May 15 with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, Yahoo! Inc. asserts that various claims of patents relating to targeted advertising cover ineligible subject matter (Yahoo! Inc. v. AlmondNet Inc., No. CBM2017-00050, PTAB).