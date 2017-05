05-17-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Refuses To Compel Insurer To Produce Discovery In Coverage Dispute

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - A Pennsylvania federal judge on May 12 denied a modular home builder insured's motions to compel discovery and for sanctions in a commercial general liability insurer's declaratory judgment action disputing coverage for underlying faulty workmanship claims against the insured (Westfield Insurance Co. v. Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes and Icon Legacy, No. 15-00539, M.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 72624).