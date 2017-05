05-17-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID To Hold Merits Hearing In Guinea Mining Rights Arbitration

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on May 16 announced that it will hold a hearing on jurisdiction and the merits in an arbitration commenced by a Guernsey mining company against the Republic of Guinea in relation to the alleged revocation of mining titles (BSG Resources Limited, BSG Resources [Guinea] Limited and BSG Resources] Guinea] SARL v. Republic of Guinea, No. ARB/14/22, ICSID).