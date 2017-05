05-17-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panel Affirms Dismissal Of Securities Class Action For Failure To Plead Scienter

BOSTON - A federal district court judge did not err in dismissing a shareholder class action lawsuit because the lead plaintiff failed to plead scienter in making its federal securities law claims against a drug maker and certain of its executive officers, a First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled May 12 in affirming the lower court's decision (In re Biogen Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 16-1976, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8475).