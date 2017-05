05-17-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Reinsurer Seeks Discovery On Post-Complaint Documents Relating To Coverage Issues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - In an asbestos coverage dispute, a reinsurer on May 15 asked a New York federal court to reconsider a discovery ruling and to compel an insurer to produce all post-complaint, internal documents involving coverage issues relating to primary and umbrella policies (Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. R&Q Reinsurance Co., No. 15-cv-270, N.D. N.Y.).