05-17-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Talc Company Accused Of Fraud Doesn't Need Discovery, Asbestos Plaintiffs Argue

NEWARK, N.J. - Discovery into underlying asbestos claims is not warranted in a class action alleging that a talc company destroyed evidence relevant to asbestos claims because the case involves the scheme to protect the company from liability, not the tort actions, plaintiffs told a federal judge in New Jersey on May 12 (Kimberlee Williams, et al. v. BASF Catalysts LLC, et al., No. 11-1754, D. N.J.).