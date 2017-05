05-17-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 3 Couples Sue Day Care Center Following E. Coli Outbreak

WESTMINSTER, Md. - Three couples filed suit in Maryland state court on May 15, claiming that their children contracted E. coli from a day care center and that the center failed to protect their children from the illness by failing to clean areas where the children were and failing to adopt policies that would prevent the spread of E. coli (Emily Starrs, et al. v. Chelsea's Gentle Care Child Development Center Inc., et al., No. C-17-73527, Md. Cir., Carroll Co.).