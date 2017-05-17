05-17-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Justice Receives Briefing On Import Of New York Asbestos Causation Ruling

NEW YORK - Parties filing post-trial motions after a $7 million asbestos-tainted talc verdict in New York briefed a justice on May 15 over whether a February ruling involving the state's causation standard eliminates the ability to prove asbestos cases using cumulative exposure and visible dust evidence or whether it simply reiterates the existing framework (Claudine Discala, as administrator of the estate of Joan Robusto v. Charles B. Chrystal Company Inc., et al., No. 190413/2013, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).