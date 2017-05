05-17-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Municipal Water Agency: 3M, DuPont, Others Polluted Drinking Water Source

CENTRE, Ala. - A municipal waterworks and sewer authority on May 15 filed a lawsuit against 3M Co., E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. and assorted other manufacturers in Alabama state court, alleging that they are liable for "negligent, willful, and wanton conduct" for the release of various toxic chemicals into the drinking water for Centre, Ala. (The Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of Centre v. 3M Company, et al., No. 13-CV-2017-900049.00, Ala. Cir., Cherokee Co.).