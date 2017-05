05-18-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Rapid-American, Insurer Both Denied Judgment On Policy's Limits

NEW YORK - A New York federal bankruptcy judge on May 15 declined to award summary judgment to either Chapter 11 debtor Rapid-American Corp. or one of its insurers in a dispute over whether a policy has a $7 million or $14 million limit for asbestos liability claims, saying the policy is too ambiguous to interpret at this stage (Rapid-American Corporation, et al. v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company, et al., No. 15-01095, S.D. N.Y. Bkcy.).