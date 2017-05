05-18-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Elements Of Securities Law Claim Properly Pleaded, GoPro Investor Says

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dismissal of an amended securities class action complaint is not proper because the lead plaintiff in the action has properly pleaded an actionable misrepresentation or omission, scienter and loss causation, the lead plaintiff argues in a May 15 opposition brief (Anton Bielousov v. GoPro Inc., et al., No. 16-6654, N.D. Calif.).