05-18-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Michigan Governor, Employees Say They Are Immune From Flint Water Crisis Lawsuit

DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and a group of state employees on May 17 filed a brief in Michigan federal court in support of a renewed motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against them by residents of Flint, Mich., related to the lead-contaminated water crisis, contending that they are immune from suit (Myia McMillian, et al. v. Governor Richard D. Snyder, et al., No. 16-10796, E.D. Mich.).