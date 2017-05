05-18-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - John Crane Takes RICO Claims Against Lawyers To Pennsylvania Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA - Less than two months after having its fraud and racketeering claims against two law firms and their founders dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction, John Crane Inc. (JCI) filed the identical claims against one of the firms and its principals in Pennsylvania federal court May 15 (John Crane Inc. v. Shein Law Center Ltd., et al., No. 2:17-cv-02210, E.D. Pa.).