05-19-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Dismisses Foreclosure-Related Claims Against CitiMortgage, Allows Amendment

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on May 17 partially granted a mortgage company's motion to dismiss claims including violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), allowing part of a borrower's dual tracking claim to proceed and dismissing the remainder of the claims with leave to amend (Gilbert Chavez v. CitiMortgage Inc., No. 17-cv-01205, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 75430).