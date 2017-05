05-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Credit Union's Directors Knew Of Employee Dishonesty Well Before Bond Was Issued

CINCINNATI - A majority of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 18 affirmed a lower federal court's ruling that the liquidating agent of an insolvent credit union is not entitled to $5 million in employee dishonesty coverage under a fidelity bond issued to the credit union for losses arising from an employee's alleged fraudulent scheme (National Credit Union Administration Board v. Cumis Insurance Society Inc., No. 16-3140, 6th Cir.).