05-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Kentucky Federal Judge Says Disability Insurer's Offset Was Permitted Under Policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky federal judge on May 16 granted a disability insurer's motion to dismiss after determining that the insurer did not act arbitrarily and capriciously by offsetting the claimant's benefits amount with income the claimant earned as a political consultant (Oliver H. Barber III, et al., v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Co., No. 17-34, W.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 74005).