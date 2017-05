05-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - No Coverage For Housing Discrimination Charge Against Landlord, Panel Affirms

CINCINNATI - The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 18 affirmed a lower federal court's ruling in favor of a tenant-discrimination liability insurer in a coverage dispute arising from a housing discrimination charge brought against the residential landlord insured (GMS Management v. Evanston Ins. Co., No. 16-4018, 6th Cir.).